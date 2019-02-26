Cricket SA ‘disappointed’ at Olivier Kolpak deal

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old announced that he will be cutting his international career short to pursue a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has expressed its disappointment at the news that Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier has signed a three-year Kolpak contract with English County Cricket side Yorkshire.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old announced that he will be cutting his international career short to pursue a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire despite putting in impressive performances against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the home summer.

Olivier picked up 24 wickets in the three-Test series against Pakistan and was pivotal in the Proteas 3-0 series whitewash.

Chief executive Thabang Moroe said Olivier rejected a two-year national contract that CSA offered him.

“CSA today expressed its disappointment at Standard Bank Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier’s decision to reject a national contract and continue his career as a Kolpak player in the England county championship. We find it extremely disappointing that Duanne has taken this step after all the opportunities we have given him, particularly over the past season and going forward, to live his dream of being an international cricketer.

“He was upgraded to a national contract during the current season on the strength of his outstanding performances in our Test squad and we offered him a two-year contract which would have given him financial security through to the end of the 2020-2021 season.”

Moroe also added that Olivier was afforded every opportunity to represent his country at the highest level.

“He was not short of opportunity as he played in all six Castle Lager Test matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the current summer and was also considered for white ball selection. If one looks at the bigger picture, this is not good news for the global game either that a player who has just broken into the top 20 on the ICC Test match bowling rankings for the first time, should opt effectively to bring down the curtain on his international career in favour of playing only in domestic leagues,” concluded Moroe.