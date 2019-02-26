Court to rule on alleged wife killer Rob Packham’s bail withdrawal

His lawyer has on Tuesday asked the court to reverse a December ruling to revoke bail after Rob Packham breached bail conditions for a second time.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham will on Wednesday hear whether a decision to revoke his bail will be upheld.

His lawyer has on Tuesday asked the Western Cape High Court to reverse a December ruling to revoke bail after Packham breached bail conditions for a second time. Packham was not present in court.

The Constantia businessman was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of his trial set to start in March.

His lawyer Ben Mathewson has told the court Packham's appeal has reasonable prospects of success, adding it is trite that the denial of bail should never be used as a method of punishment of an accused that is awaiting trial.

State advocate Susan Galloway maintains the court was correct to find that it's not in the interests of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman says she'll take the rest of the day to consider the matter and deliver her ruling on Wednesday afternoon.

The Constantia man was first taken into custody shortly after his wife Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February last year.