Commission, schools reach settlement on uniform anti-competitive behaviour

The Competition Commission says several schools are operating like cartels when it comes to selling school uniforms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission has announced its reached a settlement with several schools found guilty of anti-competitive behaviour.

The commission launched an investigation in 2018 after parents complained about the price of school uniforms that they’ve been forced to buy from certain suppliers.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says they’ve reached an agreement with some school groups involved in anti-competitive behaviour.

“Schools such as Reddam House, Curro and ADvTECH have reached a settlement with the schools. We don’t want to criminalise schools because their job is to teach.”

Bonakele says the investigation is still ongoing as some schools are refusing to cooperate.

“We are still looking into them because there are still complaints about how they got captured by certain suppliers.”

Bonakele says they’re calling on school groups to come forward and settle with the competition before it’s too late.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)