Commission, schools reach settlement on uniform anti-competitive behaviour
The Competition Commission says several schools are operating like cartels when it comes to selling school uniforms.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission has announced its reached a settlement with several schools found guilty of anti-competitive behaviour.
The commission launched an investigation in 2018 after parents complained about the price of school uniforms that they’ve been forced to buy from certain suppliers.
The Competition Commission says several schools are operating like cartels when it comes to selling school uniforms.
Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says they’ve reached an agreement with some school groups involved in anti-competitive behaviour.
“Schools such as Reddam House, Curro and ADvTECH have reached a settlement with the schools. We don’t want to criminalise schools because their job is to teach.”
Bonakele says the investigation is still ongoing as some schools are refusing to cooperate.
“We are still looking into them because there are still complaints about how they got captured by certain suppliers.”
Bonakele says they’re calling on school groups to come forward and settle with the competition before it’s too late.
LISTEN: How school uniform suppliers should be charging you
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Business
-
Tegeta dictated business terms to Eskom, commission hears
-
[LISTEN] Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making money
-
Botswana offers Zimbabwe $600m of loans - report
-
Mabuza: 'Medupi, Kusile over budget & still not producing intended output'
-
[WATCH LIVE] PIC director Dudu Hlatshwayo testifies at inquiry
-
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.