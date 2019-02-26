Circumstances around deadly Moloto Road crash being probed

It is understood that a Putco bus collided with an SBV security van on Monday resulting in a more than five-hour closure of the road.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Metro Police say they're investigating a fatal accident that left five people dead on Moloto Road.

It is understood that a Putco bus collided with an SBV security van on Monday resulting in a more than five-hour closure of the road.

The bus was carrying passengers coming from the Tshwane CBD en route to Dennilton.

Spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says that 10 patients sustained serious injuries.

"We have yet to identify how many people were in the bus, how many people were in the van. Once we know those, we will release more details on who was in the bus and how many there were [sic]."