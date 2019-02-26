Cheaper school uniforms on horizon as commission, suppliers to verify agreements

The agreements will bind schools to contract school uniform suppliers through transparent and competitive bidding processes. Agreements will also be for a limited period.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa could be one step closer to seeing school uniforms being more affordably priced.

The Competition Commission and school uniform manufacturers will ask the Competition Tribunal to confirm agreements they've reached when they meet on Tuesday.

An investigation was launched following complaints from parents about the exorbitant cost of uniforms.

Schools and suppliers have also agreed to adhere to a best practices code of conduct.

The commission ultimately wants to see more affordable school uniforms on offer.

According to the commission, those involved do not admit to contravening the Competition Act, therefore, no penalties will be imposed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)