By the numbers: CT man finally claims R232m PowerBall jackpot

The lucky ticket was bought at the OK Mini Market in Goodwood and broke the winner-less spell after 23 PowerBall rollovers.

FILE: A Powerball ticket. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A Powerball ticket. Picture: AFP.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After keeping the nation on edge for almost a week, the winner of the country’s biggest PowerBall jackpot has finally come forward.

National lottery operator Ithuba says that the winner from Cape Town stepped up to claim the R232 million prize money on Monday.

The lucky ticket was bought at the OK Mini Market in Goodwood and broke the winner-less spell after 23 PowerBall rollovers.

Ithuba’s corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza says that the person heard about the winning ticket being bought where he had purchased his and decided to check.

"Our winner has let us know that they were responding to the national call Ithuba had made in order to locate our winner. This winner becomes the richest national lottery jackpot winner in South Africa, taking the title from the 34-year-old R145 million jackpot winner, who claimed their prize in August 2018."

The winner bought the ticket for R22.50 and selected the numbers manually.

They’ve been flown to Johannesburg where their claim will be processed at Ithuba’s offices on Tuesday.

