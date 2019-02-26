Bouncer from Duanne Olivier as he signs Kolpak deal

In a surprise move, Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier has signed with UK county club Yorkshire on a three-year deal, bringing an end to his promising Proteas career.

In a letter published on his Instagram account, Olivier explained in detail the reasons for his decision. "Today, I'm announcing possibly the most difficult decision I've ever had to make. I have decided to sign with Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a 3-year deal as a local player. My decision might be difficult for some to understand but being a professional cricket player is a short-lived career and in order, for me to make the most of all my opportunities, I had to consider all my options."

Yorkshire said on its website that it "beat off competition from a number of other counties to secure the signature of the Groblersdal-born 26-year-old. Olivier will meet his new team-mates for the first time during the county's pre-season tour to Potchefstroom early next month.

Olivier made his Test debut in January 2017 and has taken 48 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 19.25.

Olivier told yorkshireccc.com: “I came over to the UK last year and thoroughly enjoyed my time playing county cricket. I have since realised I could happily base myself there for the foreseeable future. I was originally looking to come back as an overseas player but when I got a long-term offer from Yorkshire as a Kolpak I knew that signing for the Club would be the best option for both myself and my family."

“I am a bowler that wants to keep pushing myself to see how far I can go and as I enter my prime I want to be in the best possible situation to grow. Another big reason was the longevity of my career," Olivier said.

Olivier had an outstanding summer for the Proteas, taking 24 wickets in three Tests against Pakistan and was named the player of the series, lifting him to number 19 in the ICC’s Test bowling rankings.

Olivier said: "I am aware that CSA (Cricket South Africa), the media and most people might not understand or agree with my decision, but I trust that they will respect my decision. This decision is based on more than money. For my career and everything I want to achieve, I truly believe this is the best choice for me and my family."