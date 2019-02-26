Bo-Kaap property development court battle to resume in June
The case relates to developer Blok's urgent interdict obtained in November to stop people from blocking the transportation of a crane to its construction site.
CAPE TOWN - A legal matter between a group of Bo-Kaap residents and a property developer is back in court in June.
The case relates to developer Blok's urgent interdict obtained in November to stop people from blocking the transportation of a crane to its construction site.
In December, a judge ruled the developer would need to give a 72-hour formal notice to residents before bringing a crane into the area.
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers' Association, a respondent in the case, was hoping to have Blok’s interim interdict scrapped in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
But due to administrative issues, the matter has had to be postponed to 10 June.
Blok’s legal representatives have also requested nine individuals, who all provided confirmatory affidavits in support of the association's position against the developer, to be part of the interdict.
The association's secretary, Jacky Poking, says: “What happens between now and then? I think the ‘Bo-Kaap 9’ will most probably be served during that time. Once we've received those notices, I think we'll need to get legal advice as to what is the way forward.”
