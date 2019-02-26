ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons
Eyewitness News understands the party's decision was taken during its national working committee meeting on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will on Tuesday explain why it removed spokespersons Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa.
Eyewitness News understands that the party's decision was taken during its national working committee meeting on Monday night.
LISTEN: ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'
Kodwa has been accused of rape while Mabe was recently cleared of sexual harassment allegations by the party's grievance panel.
It’s understood an argument was made in the NWC meeting that Mabe could not continue to carry out his duties as the ANC’s spokesperson as his accuser had laid a criminal complaint against him. Mabe was cleared by the party’s grievance panel.
In Kodwa’s case, the committee agreed that his accuser is likely to open a criminal case as advised by the party.
It’s understood the NWC resolved that Dakota Legoete should be the speaking for the party going forward. Kodwa, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing.
The allegations come while the party is in full swing with preparations for the general elections in May.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
