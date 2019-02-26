ANC remove Kodwa, Mabe as spokespersons in wake of rape, sex harassment claims

The party’s national working committee held a meeting on Monday and took the decision.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that African National Congress (ANC) heavyweights Zizi Kodwa and Pule Mabe have been removed as spokespersons for now.

The party’s national working committee (NWC) held a meeting on Monday and took the decision.

Rape allegations against Kodwa emerged on Saturday after the ANC confirmed it received a letter from a woman making the claims.

The accusations come just a few days after Mabe was cleared of sexual harassment charges brought by his former personal assistant.

Eyewitness News understands that the ANC’s NWC took the decision for Kodwa and Mabe to step down and for Dakota Legoete to continue as the acting spokesperson.

It’s understood that Mabe’s removal was effected because while he has been cleared of sexual harassment charges by the party’s grievance panel, his accuser has now laid a criminal complaint against him.

The NWC also resolved that Kodwa, who’s also head of the Presidency at Luthuli House, must step aside and deal with the rape allegations against him first.

The party says the two ANC leaders can’t speak for the party while shrouded in controversy.

Kodwa has denied the allegations against him, describing them as a dirty tricks campaign.

The ANC, whose preparations for the elections are in full swing, has advised his accuser to approach the police.