ANC MPs turn on Robert McBride, say he must go
The police portfolio committee is holding its second day of deliberations on Ipid head Robert McBride’s contract, which expires at the end of February.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) have turned on Robert McBride, saying they no longer feel he is the right man to lead the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
The police portfolio committee is holding its second day of deliberations on McBride’s contract, which expires at the end of February.
McBride wants his contract renewed and has also taken his fight to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
ANC MPs say McBride is a law unto himself and should not be allowed to carry on as the head of Ipid for a second term.
They’ve accused McBride of abusing his power, making reference to a Public Service Commission (PSC) report which found he had acted unconstitutionally in dealing with one of his subordinates.
ANC MP Jerome Maake says: “The executive director went against the Constitution of this country, I don’t think there’s anything bigger than that.”
The parliamentarians also seem to be in agreement with Police Minister Bheki Cele, who has submitted that McBride isn’t “fit” for the position and that an interview process for a new candidate should start afresh.
National Freedom Party MP Munzoor Shaik Emam says the PSC report raises several questions about McBride’s conduct.
“In fact, what it clearly shows is that the individual, in this case, is a law unto himself.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Zizi Kodwa & Pule Mabe’s roles in ANC explained
-
Ramaphosa proclaims SA's 2019 elections
-
Maimane: Stolen land must be given back, but with compensation
-
ANC: Kodwa & Mabe agree to step aside as spokespersons
-
NPA yet to set date for Marius Fransman sexual assault case
-
ANC on Kodwa and Mabe: Innocent until proven guilty
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.