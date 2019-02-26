ANC MPs turn on Robert McBride, say he must go

The police portfolio committee is holding its second day of deliberations on Ipid head Robert McBride’s contract, which expires at the end of February.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) have turned on Robert McBride, saying they no longer feel he is the right man to lead the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

McBride wants his contract renewed and has also taken his fight to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

ANC MPs say McBride is a law unto himself and should not be allowed to carry on as the head of Ipid for a second term.

They’ve accused McBride of abusing his power, making reference to a Public Service Commission (PSC) report which found he had acted unconstitutionally in dealing with one of his subordinates.

ANC MP Jerome Maake says: “The executive director went against the Constitution of this country, I don’t think there’s anything bigger than that.”

The parliamentarians also seem to be in agreement with Police Minister Bheki Cele, who has submitted that McBride isn’t “fit” for the position and that an interview process for a new candidate should start afresh.

National Freedom Party MP Munzoor Shaik Emam says the PSC report raises several questions about McBride’s conduct.

“In fact, what it clearly shows is that the individual, in this case, is a law unto himself.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)