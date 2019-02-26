ANC denies Ramaphosa has preferred candidate to lead Youth League
The ANC has refuted reports that Ramaphosa has singled out former Cosas president Collen Malatji for the position at a factional meeting in Limpopo last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The man who is reportedly being endorsed by African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa to be the next youth league president says only structures of the league should choose their leader.
The ANC has refuted reports that Ramaphosa has singled out former Cosas president Collen Malatji for the position at a factional meeting in Limpopo last week.
Malatji says the voices of the youth are more important.
Ramaphosa reportedly told the Youth League during a meeting in Limpopo that he wants young people who will protect the party.
The ANC says the reports that Ramaphosa is supporting Malatji’s candidacy are nothing but fabrication.
Malatji says the ANC should not impose youth league leaders on young people.
“The structures of the ANC have always had preferences on who they wanted. The most important part is that the Youth League decides who will be in that position.”
Malatji is currently the Ekurhuleni regional coordinator for the ANC Youth League.
Popular in Politics
-
Pule Mabe: ANC hasn't informed me of suspension as spokesperson
-
Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'
-
Mokgalapa has no power to terminate GladAfrica contract, says ANC
-
Maimane: Stolen land must be given back, but with compensation
-
ANC removes Kodwa, Mabe as spokespersons in wake of rape, sex harassment claims
-
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.