ANC denies Ramaphosa has preferred candidate to lead Youth League

The ANC has refuted reports that Ramaphosa has singled out former Cosas president Collen Malatji for the position at a factional meeting in Limpopo last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who is reportedly being endorsed by African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa to be the next youth league president says only structures of the league should choose their leader.

Malatji says the voices of the youth are more important.

Ramaphosa reportedly told the Youth League during a meeting in Limpopo that he wants young people who will protect the party.

The ANC says the reports that Ramaphosa is supporting Malatji’s candidacy are nothing but fabrication.

Malatji says the ANC should not impose youth league leaders on young people.

“The structures of the ANC have always had preferences on who they wanted. The most important part is that the Youth League decides who will be in that position.”

Malatji is currently the Ekurhuleni regional coordinator for the ANC Youth League.