ANC: Kodwa & Mabe agree to step aside as spokespersons

EWN earlier on Tuesday reported that the national working committee took the decision to remove ANC heavyweights Zizi Kodwa and Pule Mabe as spokespersons for now following claims of rape and sexual harassment.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed its spokespersons Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa have agreed to step aside amid separate allegations of abuse by women pending investigations.

Earlier today Eyewitness News reported on the party's national working committee's decision to suspend the two men.

Mabe's former PA had accused him of verbally abusing her when she rebuffed his sexual advances. He denied the allegations.

Meanwhile Kodwa - who's also head of the party's presidency at Luthuli House - has been accused of rape - which he's dismissed as part of "a dirty tricks" campaign.

More details to follow.

