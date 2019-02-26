African Global Operations given 30 days to cancel catering services at prisons

The company, formally known as Bosasa, has been officially notified by the Department of Correctional Services that its services are no longer required.

JOHANNESBURG - African Global Operations has been given 30 days to cancel its catering services contract at Correctional Services facilities countrywide.

The company, formally known as Bosasa, has been officially notified by the department that its services are no longer required.

The firm's applied for voluntary liquidation after the lid was blown on rampant corruption at the company.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that to date, officials still employed by Correctional Services and implicated in acts of impropriety before the Zondo Commission have been served with notices.

While the company only has 30 days left for its catering services to prisons, an alternative food service plan has been developed to accommodate insourcing nutritional services.

At the same time, the Justice Department has also welcomed the president's announcement of the establishment of the special investigating unit tribunal intended to fast track the finalisation of civil litigation and speed up recovery of lost monies and assets.

In line with the courts, Sondolo IT, a subsidiary of Bosasa, will continue to provide security services to South Africa’s courts, pending the appointment of a new service provider on a quotation basis.

