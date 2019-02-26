2 injured after CT Metrorail train partially derails

The incident occurred this morning at one of the platforms.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been injured after a train partially derailed at a Cape Town station.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at one of the platforms.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says technicians are trying to determine the cause of the derailment.

“Platforms 12 to 16 have been closed temporarily. The central lines will use platform 20 to 24. The cause of the derailment will be investigated.”