[WATCH LIVE] Eskom's Jabu Mabuza gives evidence at Zondo Commission

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza is continuing his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday morning.

On Friday, Mabuza admitted that the power utility’s management could have foreseen the load shedding South Africans experienced this year.

He also conceded that the power utility doesn’t have the sufficient skill sets to deal with load shedding.

WATCH: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza gives evidence at Zondo Commission