Sundowns' Mosimane not perturbed by tight PSL title race

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane says he isn’t too worried about what is proving to be a tight Absa Premiership title race after his side drew 1-all with log leaders Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

The draw means that the reigning champions are just two points adrift from Wits on 36 points while the biggest result from the weekend saw Orlando Pirates leapfrog both Sundowns and Cape Town City into second place also on 36 points with a better goal difference than Masandawana after a 4-1 drubbing of AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium.

With just over nine games left in the season, it is going to be a tense run-in for the line as all of Wits, Pirates, Sundowns, Cape Town City, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs have a realistic chance of winning the title.

Mosimane says that he isn’t too worried about the title race and his focus is on playing one game at a time.

“The game against Cape Town City is going to be the same as this one (against Wits) and we are all facing the same

challenges. Wits still have to play Cape Town City, Pirates still have to play Wits and Chiefs still have to play Wits, so the key is not to be emotional about this; it’s a race much like the one with Man City and Liverpool”

Arguably Mosimane’s side have the advantage as they still have two games in hand on their title rivals. Sundowns will again be in action on Wednesday against a confident City side who came from a hard-fought 3-2 win over a spirited Maritzburg United side at home before they face another plucky side in Bloemfontein Celtic three days later.

City also have a tough week as they will face Wits on Saturday after playing Sundowns on Wednesday.