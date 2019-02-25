Popular Topics
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

The artist stood in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer entered the plea, days after R. Kelly, 52, turned himself in and was arrested.

Singer Robert Kelly. Picture: Instagram.
Singer Robert Kelly. Picture: Instagram.
2 hours ago

CHICAGO, United States - R&B superstar Robert Kelly on Monday pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse against four victims, three of them minors.

The artist stood in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer entered the plea, days after Kelly, 52, turned himself in and was arrested.

The judge maintained his bail at $1 million of which he must pay 10%, or $100,000.

His lawyer Steve Greenberg had said Saturday that Kelly was not as rich as his fame would suggest.

Known for hits like I Believe I Can Fly, Kelly surrendered to Chicago police Friday night.

His arrest came after a documentary series renewed attention on decades of accusations against the performer, including child pornography, sex with minors, operating a sex cult and sexual battery.

After a dramatic trial, he was acquitted in 2008 of charges of child pornography, also in Chicago.

His next court date is set for 22 March.

