Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

-
Donald Trump thinks Spike Lee's Oscars speech was racistLifestyle
-
4 people dead, 10 critical in Tshwane accidentLocal
-
Car fire at OR Tambo airport extinguishedLocal
-
Masutha: Bosasa’s Sondolo IT to continue services at SA courtsBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on trade deal hopes; stocks weakBusiness
-
Alan Winde targets crime reduction in WCPolitics
Popular Topics
-
4 people dead, 10 critical in Tshwane accidentLocal
-
Car fire at OR Tambo airport extinguishedLocal
-
Masutha: Bosasa’s Sondolo IT to continue services at SA courtsBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on trade deal hopes; stocks weakBusiness
-
Alan Winde targets crime reduction in WCPolitics
-
Kagiso teen stabbed to death by peerLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC dismisses reports Ramaphosa endorsing Collin Malatji to lead ANCYLPolitics
-
Bosasa contracts with prisons, courts under review - MasuthaLocal
-
[LISTEN] ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation commentsPolitics
-
ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businessesPolitics
-
ANC taking Kodwa rape allegations 'very seriously'Politics
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on trade deal hopes; stocks weakBusiness
-
Ngubane, Brown suspended Eskom ads in some newspapers - MabuzaBusiness
-
Gungubele: 'PIC processes were brazenly breached in Ayo Technology deal'Business
-
Mabuza: 'Koko gave McKinsey, Trillian advantages on Eskom contracts'Business
-
Gungubele: 'I wanted clarification from PIC board over Matjila backing'Business
-
Koko shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta associates, inquiry toldBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Connie Chiume looking forward to 'Black Panther' sequelLifestyle
-
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Spike Lee slams Green Book Oscar winLifestyle
-
Harry and Meghan meet horses that heal in MoroccoLifestyle
-
Ellen Page: It's time to defend transgender peopleLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson accused of child sex abuse by former maidLifestyle
-
Here are your big 2019 Oscar winnersLifestyle
-
They know the truth - now what? EWN needs Trevor Noah's guidanceLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] Oscars so pink: Celebs dress in unofficial themeLifestyle
-
De Villiers to play for Middlesex in this summer's T20 BlastSport
-
Janine van Wyk looking for improved Banyana performances in Cyprus CupSport
-
Players who disobeyed their coachesSport
-
Sale snap up South African fly-half Du Preez from SharksSport
-
R47k per month for stadium office stationery? CT councillor demands answersLocal
-
Maluleka: 'I’m going to honour my Kaizer Chiefs contract'Sport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' at the OscarsLifestyle
-
[WATCH] #Oscars2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of AthletesSport
-
[WATCH] Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
[WATCH] Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[LISTEN] ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
The artist stood in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer entered the plea, days after R. Kelly, 52, turned himself in and was arrested.
CHICAGO, United States - R&B superstar Robert Kelly on Monday pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse against four victims, three of them minors.
The artist stood in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer entered the plea, days after Kelly, 52, turned himself in and was arrested.
The judge maintained his bail at $1 million of which he must pay 10%, or $100,000.
His lawyer Steve Greenberg had said Saturday that Kelly was not as rich as his fame would suggest.
Known for hits like I Believe I Can Fly, Kelly surrendered to Chicago police Friday night.
His arrest came after a documentary series renewed attention on decades of accusations against the performer, including child pornography, sex with minors, operating a sex cult and sexual battery.
After a dramatic trial, he was acquitted in 2008 of charges of child pornography, also in Chicago.
His next court date is set for 22 March.
More in Lifestyle
-
Donald Trump thinks Spike Lee's Oscars speech was racist11 minutes ago
-
Connie Chiume looking forward to 'Black Panther' sequel15 minutes ago
-
Spike Lee slams Green Book Oscar win2 hours ago
-
Harry and Meghan meet horses that heal in Morocco4 hours ago
-
Ellen Page: It's time to defend transgender people4 hours ago
-
Michael Jackson accused of child sex abuse by former maid4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.