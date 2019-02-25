Sale snap up South African fly-half Du Preez from Sharks
The 25-year-old, whose father Robert also played for the Springboks, impressed the Sale hierarchy during a spell playing for them earlier this season.
LONDON - South African fly-half Rob du Preez has signed a three-year deal with Sale, the English Premiership team announced on Monday.
The 25-year-old, whose father Robert also played for the Springboks, impressed the Sale hierarchy during a spell playing for them earlier this season.
Du Preez, who won the Currie Cup last year with a Sharks side coached by his father, will remain in South Africa until the end of the Super Rugby campaign.
"I'm delighted to have signed for Sale and was very flattered when Dimes (Sale's director of rugby Steve Diamond) called and asked if I would consider joining the boys full-time in Manchester," du Preez said in a club statement.
"It was an extremely difficult decision to leave the Sharks and Durban, especially with the family connections I have here but I feel as though it is the right time in my career for a new challenge, a change of scenery and feel I can continue to test myself in the Premiership after the taster I had in 2018."
Diamond, whose side are presently eighth in the Premiership standings, said Du Preez, who has played one Test for South Africa, had shown himself to be in tune with the atmosphere at the club.
"He quickly established himself as an integral part of the matchday squad and in his short time at the club fitted into the environment seamlessly," said Diamond.
"Rob is exactly the calibre of player we are looking for in our quest to challenge for the Premiership."
Popular in Sport
-
R47k per month for stadium office stationery? CT councillor demands answers
-
Maluleka: 'I’m going to honour my Kaizer Chiefs contract'
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
3 things we learned from Manchester United 0 Liverpool 0
-
Man City edge League Cup final marked by Chelsea keeper mutiny
-
CAS decision on Semenya in IAAF case due next month
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.