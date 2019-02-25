Sale Sharks snap up Robert du Preez on two-year contract

Cell C Sharks Flyhalf Robert du Preez will be re-joining the English Premiership Club Sale Sharks after the 2019 Super Rugby campaign concludes after an impressive loan spell in Manchester earlier this season.

JOHANNESBURG - Cell C Sharks flyhalf Robert du Preez will be re-joining the English Premiership Club Sale Sharks after the 2019 Super Rugby campaign concludes after an impressive loan spell in Manchester earlier this season.

The 25-year-old started his career with the Western Province and the Stormers in Cape Town, making 57 appearances over four years and scoring 483 points.

He then went on to join the C-Cell Sharks in Durban at the start of the 2018 season, where he won the Currie Cup under the tutelage of his father Robert Snr before spending a short time on loan with Sale in the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the year.

Commenting on the announcement, du Preez said he was delighted to be going back to Sale.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Sale and was very flattered when Dimes called and asked if I would consider joining the boys full-time in Manchester.”