Regina King wins her first Oscar for best supporting actress
It was the first Oscar for King, 48, who began her career in Hollywood more than three decades ago as a teenager on the 1980s sitcom '227'.
LOS ANGELES - Regina King won the Oscar for best supporting actress on Sunday for her role as a mother trying to look out for her pregnant daughter in If Beale Street Could Talk.
We aren’t crying, you’re crying! Congrats again Regina King!!! pic.twitter.com/OMSU2qoWtK— black femme film 🎬 (@BlackFemmeFilm) February 25, 2019
It was the first Oscar for King, 48, who began her career in Hollywood more than three decades ago as a teenager on the 1980s sitcom 227. It was also her first nomination.
Regina King tears up thanking her mom on the #Oscars stage | Watch online @ABC https://t.co/jntWa7IoZD pic.twitter.com/nARqrQvKUy— Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2019
King wiped tears from her face as she accepted her award, thanking her mother who was attending the ceremony with her.
“I’m an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone,” King said. “Mom, I love you so much.”
In the Barry Jenkins-directed Beale Street, King plays the mother of a pregnant young woman whose future is ruined when her boyfriend is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.
A prolific actress known for her mix of grit and warmth, King for decades has been a fixture on television and in movies, largely in supporting roles. Her breakout film role came in 1996 when she played the wife of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s character in Jerry Maguire.
This was the first Oscar nomination for King, who has claimed three Emmy Awards in recent years. She also won a Golden Globe Award earlier this year for herBeale Street role.
King has also been an outspoken advocate for gender and ethnic diversity in Hollywood. In her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, she pledged that women would make up half of the staff on all of her projects in the next two years, saying “it’s going to be tough.”
Other nominees in the category included Amy Adams, Marina de Tavira, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Rock band Queen plus Adam Lambert open first hostless Oscars in 30 years
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 February 2019
-
Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 February 2019
-
Lady Gaga takes Oscar for best original song
-
Oscars: 'Green Book' wins best picture, Alfonso Cuaron named best director
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.