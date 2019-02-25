R47k per month for stadium office stationery? CT councillor demands answers

DA councillor Errol Anstey questioned why so much money had been spent.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led City of Cape Town has been questioned by one of its own councillors why close to R47,000 per month was spent on printing and office stationery for the management entity of Cape Town Stadium.

The amount reflected were for the 2017/18 financial year which started on 1 February 2017 and ended on 30 June 2018.

Details of the figures were contained in reports of the city's public accounts committee.

The total cost for printing and stationery is R234,550.

“What possible printing and stationery can cost R47, 000 a month on average for the Stadium?”

The city’s chief financial officer Kevin Jacoby says besides the ordinary day to day printing and stationery cost, the Cape Town Stadium serves as a secretariat for the board of directors and all sub-committees.

“The printing of agendas, minutes etcetera were done on a regular basis as a number of board and sub-committee meetings took place during the financial period. More meetings than usual were held by the board and sub-committees as the municipal entity was newly established and they needed to obtain an understanding of the business. The printing and stationery costs also include printer related parts, some of which are high-value items.”

In total, the stadium spent R2.1 million on general expenses.