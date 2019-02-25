Probe ongoing into CT Taxify stabbings
The driver has since been arrested. The department's Siphesihle Dube says MEC Donald Grant met with Taxify officials last week.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department has weighed in on an incident in which two women were allegedly attacked by a Taxify driver in Brackenfell.
The women were stabbed and robbed earlier this month.
"The various safety measures by Taxify, including vetting of drivers, were also discussed at the meeting."
The ride hailing company is also probing the incident.
LISTEN: Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friend
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
