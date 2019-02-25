Players who disobeyed their coaches

There are times when tempers flare so much that both player and manager are unable to restrain themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - Managers and players probably disagree about many things. For the most part, those disagreements are confined to the changeroom and very rarely spill over into a match in full view of the public.

The disagreement within a game of football usually occurs during substitutions - and a player’s visible anger at being told to leave the field or refusal to get off the substitutes’ bench.

Here are four such incidents that have had player and manager at loggerheads:

Arrizabalaga vs Sarri

The League Cup (Carabao Cup) final of 2019 will be remembered, not as a clash between powerhouses Chelsea and Manchester City for the first piece of silverware for the season, but rather for a clash between a stubborn player and a stressed manager.

After the match ended goalless in regulation time, another 30 minutes were needed to separate the two teams.

In the final minute of extra time, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga resisted Maurizio Sarri's attempt to substitute him which left his manager seething on the touchline.

Arrizabalaga had just been treated for cramp and with the game at 0-0, Sarri was preparing to bring on reserve keeper Willy Caballero in anticipation of a penalty shootout.

But after some furious finger-wagging from Arrizabalaga, confusion on the touchline and Sarri losing his cool in the dugout, the Italian was forced to give in and leave the world’s most expensive goalkeeper on the field for the shootout.

Arrizabalaga went on to save Leroy Sane's spot-kick but Raheem Sterling netted the winning penalty as Manchester City won the shootout 4-3 to retain the Carabao Cup.

Both parties have since given their account of what happened with Sarri saying that it was a ‘misunderstanding’ and that Arrizabalaga was not being disrespectful in any way.

The Spanish shot-stopper claimed that it wasn't his intention to disobey the manager and that he was only trying to say that he was fine to continue.

Kalinic vs Dalić

While France were crowned world champions in 2018, the tournament will be remembered for the way Croatia upset the establishment and made it to their first ever World Cup final.

The likes of Luka Modric and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic were arguably the stand out players for the Croats on their way to the final, but because of their extraordinary run in the tournament, one might be forgiven for overlooking a major incident in the camp.

Striker Nikola Kalinic was sent home from the tournament after refusing to come on as a substitute in their group game against Nigeria.

Zlatko Dalić’s men ran out 2-0 winners but the game was overshadowed by the incident.

In the wake of the refusal, Dalić told the media that the AC Milan forward alleged he had a problem with his back during his warm-up.

However, Dalić was quick to point out that the striker had done a similar thing during games against Brazil and England, saying he wasn’t ready.

Mido vs Shehata

It was the semi-finals of the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations, where Egypt and Senegal were slugging it out for a spot in the final of the continental showpiece.

With the scores locked at 1-1 in the 78th minute, Egypt coach Hassan Shehata decided to bring the then 22-year-old Tottenham forward Mido off and replace him with Amr Zaki.

Mido had scored the first goal of the tournament for the Pharaohs and was notably upset when his number was up.

The striker engaged in a finger-wagging tirade against the coach and hurled insults at him as he stormed from the pitch.

He then had to be restrained by assistant coaches before taking his place on the bench.

To add insult to injury, Zaki scored the winning goal with his first touch of the ball.

Mido, on the other hand, was suspended from the national side for six months.

Tevez vs Mancini

In 2011, fiery Argentine striker Carlos Tevez was fined 500,000 pounds and suspended for two weeks for refusing to come on during a clash between Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

With Manchester City trailing 2-0, Roberto Mancini attempted to send on Tevez to bolster his side’s attack.

Tevez rebuffed the offer and not surprisingly, Mancini was outraged.

In his postgame remarks, he insisted that Tevez would never play for him again.

Tevez would label the incident a ‘misunderstanding’ but club owner Sheikh Mansour authorised the isolation of Tevez from the team.

The Argentinian would be paid in full but was instructed to stay away from the Manchester City training ground.

Tevez would make his way back into the team in 2012 with his goals going a long way to securing City the title on a dramatic last day of the season.