Gungubele: 'PIC processes were brazenly breached in Ayo Technology deal'
Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele is testifying at the commission of PIC inquiry which is looking into allegations including impropriety.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele says processes by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) were brazenly breached in the controversial Ayo Technology Solutions deal.
Gungubele is testifying at the commission of PIC inquiry which is looking into allegations including impropriety.
One of the deals that were red flagged was the PIC’s decision to invest R4.3 billion in Ayo Technology which was considered a high valuation placed on the stock at its listing.
Gungubele says the Ayo transaction completely and blatantly flouted PIC governance and approval processes.
He believes Ayo will serve as an example to employees of the repercussions that come with breaching process.
Former CEO Dan Matjila signed off on the controversial deal and Gungubele has explained to the commission that there was a clear split in the board especially when it came to Matjila’s conduct.
He can't say why some people were pro-Matjila and he’s not prepared to name them.
At the same time, Gungubele says allegations that he’s implicated in impropriety are completely unfounded.
