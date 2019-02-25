Popular Topics
Over 40 killed in Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel shootings this year

Authorities have confirmed 25 fatalities from shootings in Mitchells Plain over the past three weeks.

Picture: Freeimages.com
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - In the first two months of the year, more than 40 people have been killed in shootings in Mitchells Plain and Bonteheuwel.

Over the weekend, two people were shot in Mitchells Plain.

One man was killed in Lenterguer and the other was injured in Eastridge.

Authorities have confirmed 25 fatalities from shootings in Mitchells Plain over the past three weeks.

In Bonteheuwel, 17 people have been killed since the beginning of the year.

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum said there's been a drastic increase in gang-related murders in the area.

CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs said the murder rate is higher than it has been in previous years.

“We condemn these shootings in the strongest manner.”

Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said violence is his biggest concern.

“Our people are living in fear and are hurting. Their family members are being murdered every single day. This is a big issue and we have to make sure we make a safer society.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

