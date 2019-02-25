Over 40 killed in Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel shootings this year
Authorities have confirmed 25 fatalities from shootings in Mitchells Plain over the past three weeks.
CAPE TOWN - In the first two months of the year, more than 40 people have been killed in shootings in Mitchells Plain and Bonteheuwel.
Over the weekend, two people were shot in Mitchells Plain.
One man was killed in Lenterguer and the other was injured in Eastridge.
Authorities have confirmed 25 fatalities from shootings in Mitchells Plain over the past three weeks.
In Bonteheuwel, 17 people have been killed since the beginning of the year.
The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum said there's been a drastic increase in gang-related murders in the area.
CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs said the murder rate is higher than it has been in previous years.
“We condemn these shootings in the strongest manner.”
Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said violence is his biggest concern.
“Our people are living in fear and are hurting. Their family members are being murdered every single day. This is a big issue and we have to make sure we make a safer society.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments
-
Cato murders was basis for charges against Booysen - Jiba
-
R47k per month for stadium office stationery? CT councillor demands answers
-
EC man arrested for murdering intruder
-
Ngubane, Brown suspended Eskom ads in some newspapers - Mabuza
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.