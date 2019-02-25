Onyango pens new Sundowns deal until 2023
Denis Onyango has been voted as the continents best goalkeeper for two consecutive years and will be at Sundowns until he is 38-years-old.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango has agreed to a new four-and-half-year contract with the reigning Absa Premiership Champions that will keep him at Chloorkop until 2023.
Onyango, who has made the Sundowns’ number one jersey his own for a number of years now, has enjoyed great success in Pretoria, winning two league titles and an African Champions League trophy amongst other success.
The 34-year-old has been voted as the continents best goalkeeper for two consecutive years and will be at Sundowns until he is 38-years-old.
🚨Breaking🚨— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 25, 2019
Africas finest has extended his contract with the Brazilians till 2023!#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/P6N3ZizN0D
Popular in Sport
-
Maluleka: 'I’m going to honour my Kaizer Chiefs contract'
-
R47k per month for stadium office stationery? CT councillor demands answers
-
Cartoon of tennis star Serena Williams not racist: Australia watchdog
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
3 things we learned from Manchester United 0 Liverpool 0
-
Man City edge League Cup final marked by Chelsea keeper mutiny
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.