Onyango pens new Sundowns deal until 2023

Denis Onyango has been voted as the continents best goalkeeper for two consecutive years and will be at Sundowns until he is 38-years-old.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango has agreed to a new four-and-half-year contract with the reigning Absa Premiership Champions that will keep him at Chloorkop until 2023.

Onyango, who has made the Sundowns’ number one jersey his own for a number of years now, has enjoyed great success in Pretoria, winning two league titles and an African Champions League trophy amongst other success.

The 34-year-old has been voted as the continents best goalkeeper for two consecutive years and will be at Sundowns until he is 38-years-old.