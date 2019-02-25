Popular Topics
Onyango pens new Sundowns deal until 2023

Denis Onyango has been voted as the continents best goalkeeper for two consecutive years and will be at Sundowns until he is 38-years-old.

Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango on international duty, Picture: @masindeonyango/Twitter
Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango on international duty, Picture: @masindeonyango/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango has agreed to a new four-and-half-year contract with the reigning Absa Premiership Champions that will keep him at Chloorkop until 2023.

Onyango, who has made the Sundowns’ number one jersey his own for a number of years now, has enjoyed great success in Pretoria, winning two league titles and an African Champions League trophy amongst other success.

The 34-year-old has been voted as the continents best goalkeeper for two consecutive years and will be at Sundowns until he is 38-years-old.

