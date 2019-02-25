No arrests yet after EC dad, 7-month-old daughter murdered

The man, his wife and their 7-month-old daughter were sleeping when they came under attack a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into an apparent hit in which a father and his baby were killed in Veeplaas.

The man, his wife and their 7-month-old daughter were sleeping when they came under attack a week ago. The mother survived the shooting.

The police's Andre Beetge says: "This case is still being investigated. No arrests have been made. We are still urging anyone with information to contact us."

