Nigeria elections: Buhari, Abubakar in tight race
Nigeria’s electoral commission insists it is the only authority empowered to officially announcing results of the parliamentary and presidential elections.
PRETORIA - Initial results from Nigeria’s delayed elections show it’s a close race between the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president Atiku Abubakar.
Both candidates are claiming victory. Voting's been marred by violence after at least 35 deaths on polling day.
Nigeria’s electoral commission insists it is the only authority empowered to officially announcing results of the parliamentary and presidential elections.
This is not expected before mid-week. Both leading candidates are posting confident tweets.
Voting was allowed on Sunday at centres affected by malfunctioning ballot machine or a delay in the arrival of voting materials.
The election has been a bloody affair with more than 250 deaths up until voting day, which was delayed by a week and another 35 deaths during polling.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
