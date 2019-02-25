Nehawu vows to intensify strike action at TVET, CET colleges if demands not met

Employees are striking over poor working conditions and salary benefits.

JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu has threatened to intensify its strike at TVET and CET colleges this week until its demands are met.

The trade union's Khaya Xaba outlines some of their demands.

“At the top of our demands is the employment of all workers on a full-time basis. We also want the removal of the director-general of the Department of Higher Education and Training, as well as the payment of all benefits of workers, including UIF, medical aid and bonuses.”

Last week, Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor said she remained committed to resolving issues raised by the Nehawu.

The department said grievances relating to working conditions, services, and benefits would be concluded in the bargaining council.

Pandor, however, expressed dismay at Nehawu’s insistence that Director-General Gwebinkundla Qonde, not form part of discussions.

The minister's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, explains: “The minister said it was not necessary as it will be the director-general who would have to respond to the issues that Nehawu is raising.”

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)