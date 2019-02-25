Nehawu vows to intensify strike action at TVET, CET colleges if demands not met
Employees are striking over poor working conditions and salary benefits.
JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu has threatened to intensify its strike at TVET and CET colleges this week until its demands are met.
Employees are striking over poor working conditions and salary benefits.
The trade union's Khaya Xaba outlines some of their demands.
“At the top of our demands is the employment of all workers on a full-time basis. We also want the removal of the director-general of the Department of Higher Education and Training, as well as the payment of all benefits of workers, including UIF, medical aid and bonuses.”
Last week, Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor said she remained committed to resolving issues raised by the Nehawu.
The department said grievances relating to working conditions, services, and benefits would be concluded in the bargaining council.
Pandor, however, expressed dismay at Nehawu’s insistence that Director-General Gwebinkundla Qonde, not form part of discussions.
The minister's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, explains: “The minister said it was not necessary as it will be the director-general who would have to respond to the issues that Nehawu is raising.”
Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
EC man arrested for murdering intruder
-
ANCWL calls for Zizi Kodwa to step aside following rape, harassment claims
-
Radebe: 'Eskom's financial losses can't be blamed on IPPs'
-
Jiba to be grilled on role in Selebi, Booysens cases
-
Radebe denies conflict of interest in IPPs project
-
Ramaphosa appoints Special Investigations Unit Tribunal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.