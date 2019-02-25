Nehawu vows to intensify strike action at TVET, CET colleges if demands not met

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Nehawu vows to intensify strike action at TVET, CET colleges if demands not met

Employees are striking over poor working conditions and salary benefits.

Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba. Picture: @NEHAWU/Twitter
Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba. Picture: @NEHAWU/Twitter
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu has threatened to intensify its strike at TVET and CET colleges this week until its demands are met.

Employees are striking over poor working conditions and salary benefits.

The trade union's Khaya Xaba outlines some of their demands.

“At the top of our demands is the employment of all workers on a full-time basis. We also want the removal of the director-general of the Department of Higher Education and Training, as well as the payment of all benefits of workers, including UIF, medical aid and bonuses.”

Last week, Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor said she remained committed to resolving issues raised by the Nehawu.

The department said grievances relating to working conditions, services, and benefits would be concluded in the bargaining council.

Pandor, however, expressed dismay at Nehawu’s insistence that Director-General Gwebinkundla Qonde, not form part of discussions.

The minister's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, explains: “The minister said it was not necessary as it will be the director-general who would have to respond to the issues that Nehawu is raising.”

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA