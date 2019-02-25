Mop-up operations under way after Franschhoek fire

The blaze broke out a week ago and has destroyed more than 60,000 hectares of vegetation.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District Municipality says that mop up-operations are set to get underway as the devastating fire in Franschhoek has now been contained.

Fire crews are still on site and are monitoring the area.

The municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto says the fire needs to be completely cold for 48 hours before it can be considered to be extinguished.

“There are two factors that are a concern. The cold front predicted for Tuesday will be preceded by a westerly wind which has the potential to reignite coals which may not have fully cooled down. The other factor is the fire line that has moved over the top of the mountain.”

