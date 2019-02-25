Michael Jackson accused of child sex abuse by former maid
Adrian McManus previously made allegations of child sexual misconduct against the King of Pop earlier this year, and has now doubled down on her comments.
LONDON - Michael Jackson has been accused again of being a child sex predator by his former maid Adrian McManus.
McManus previously made allegations of child sexual misconduct against the King of Pop - who passed away in 2009 - earlier this year, and has now doubled down on her comments, claiming she saw him fondling children on several occasions through her time working at his home.
Speaking to Australian TV show 60 Minutes - which aired on Sunday, she said: "They were sitting on his lap. I just saw a lot of fondling. Him maybe rubbing his hands in kids' hair, kissing them. Petting the kids ... kind of by the rear end. I didn't think it was appropriate because they're not his children ... I just didn't think it was right."
Her allegations have been corroborated by another staffer named Melanie Bagnall, who worked as a security guard at the Neverland Ranch, and said she once saw the Thriller hitmaker with a child sitting on his lap.
She said: "[I saw] a child sitting on his lap and he had his hands close to the boy's genitalia. Like, cupping his genitalia."
Meanwhile, in an interview given earlier this year, McManus claimed she often found the underwear of young children in Jackson's room.
Speaking to DailyMailTV, she said: "There was a lot of Vaseline around Neverland, a lot in Michael's bedroom. I didn't question it, because he was my boss and you just do what you're supposed to do, but I would wonder. When I would go in to pick up Mr Jackson's bedroom, many times when there were his special guests there, little boys, they were taking baths with him in his Jacuzzi.
"He had a Jacuzzi in the bedroom and I used to have to let the water out of the Jacuzzi, so I had to put hangers together in order to get to the middle of the Jacuzzi to let the water out. But Michael would have his underwear floating in the water and the little boys' underwear floating in the water together. If they weren't floating in the water, they were outside on the floor around the Jacuzzi. So I would find stuff like that."
