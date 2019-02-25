Mexico's 'Roma' wins Oscar for best foreign language film
The black-and-white Netflix film, directed and written by Alfonso Cuaron, marked Mexico’s first Oscar victory in the category and has already picked up a slew of other awards this year.
LOS ANGELES - Mexican film Roma, about a housekeeper in a middle-class family in the 1970s, won the Oscar on Sunday for best foreign language film.
The black-and-white Netflix film, directed and written by Alfonso Cuaron, marked Mexico’s first Oscar victory in the category and has already picked up a slew of other awards this year.
The film was inspired by Cuaron’s childhood and a domestic worker who helped raise him. It features a largely unknown or amateur cast.
Roma wins it. @AlfonsoCuaron thanks Mexico while accepting Best Cinematography during the #oscars broadcast https://t.co/f2RuJsiHLx pic.twitter.com/hArzF0rrV6— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2019
“I grew up watching foreign language films and learning so much from them and being inspired,” the Mexican filmmaker said on stage, before giving a tongue-in-cheek list that included some classic English-language films from the United States.
“Films like Citizen Kane, Jaws, Rashomon, The Godfather and Breathless,” Cuaron said.
He then suggested the nominees for best foreign language film have broken barriers.
“I think the nominees tonight have proven we are part of the same ocean,” he said.
The title of “Roma” is taken from the Mexico City Colonia Roma neighborhood where Cuaron grew up.
“Roma” stars Yalitza Aparicio as a domestic worker named Cleo who becomes pregnant as she cares for a family with four children as the parents are splitting up. Political turmoil in Mexico serves as a backdrop, with Cleo witnessing a 1971 massacre of protesters that marked the beginning of a “dirty war” against dissenters.
The film depicts her character speaking in the indigenous language of Mixtec.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Rock band Queen plus Adam Lambert open first hostless Oscars in 30 years
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 February 2019
-
Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 February 2019
-
Lady Gaga takes Oscar for best original song
-
Regina King wins her first Oscar for best supporting actress
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.