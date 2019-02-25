McBride’s fight to have his contract renewed hits a snag

Robert McBride is currently involved in a legal tussle with Police Minister Bheki Cele who has signalled his intention to not renew McBride’s contract.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s police committee has on Monday received legal advice on whether to grant the head of Ipid the right to present oral submissions on why his contract should be renewed.

Robert McBride is currently involved in a legal tussle with Police Minister Bheki Cele who has signalled his intention to not renew McBride’s contract.

McBride’s fight to have his contract renewed hit a snag when the police committee said it was not keen on offering him an oral hearing.

Last week, the committee requested further information such as performance contracts and assessments as well as McBride’s security clearance to enable it to make an informed decision.

McBride then requested an oral hearing which was discussed by MPs on Monday.

Legal counsel Advocate Denzil Potgieter told the committee it was up to MPs to decide on whether to allow oral submissions.

“The committee must accordingly decide and question as to whether an oral hearing should be held with reference to the particular circumstances of the present matter.”

Some MPs said McBride is not deserving of a hearing because his contract is about to expire.

The committee has also written to Minister Cele, asking him to provide reasons for his decision before deciding on a way forward.