McBride’s fight to have his contract renewed hits a snag
Robert McBride is currently involved in a legal tussle with Police Minister Bheki Cele who has signalled his intention to not renew McBride’s contract.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s police committee has on Monday received legal advice on whether to grant the head of Ipid the right to present oral submissions on why his contract should be renewed.
Robert McBride is currently involved in a legal tussle with Police Minister Bheki Cele who has signalled his intention to not renew McBride’s contract.
McBride’s fight to have his contract renewed hit a snag when the police committee said it was not keen on offering him an oral hearing.
Last week, the committee requested further information such as performance contracts and assessments as well as McBride’s security clearance to enable it to make an informed decision.
McBride then requested an oral hearing which was discussed by MPs on Monday.
Legal counsel Advocate Denzil Potgieter told the committee it was up to MPs to decide on whether to allow oral submissions.
“The committee must accordingly decide and question as to whether an oral hearing should be held with reference to the particular circumstances of the present matter.”
Some MPs said McBride is not deserving of a hearing because his contract is about to expire.
The committee has also written to Minister Cele, asking him to provide reasons for his decision before deciding on a way forward.
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments
-
Cato murders was basis for charges against Booysen - Jiba
-
R47k per month for stadium office stationery? CT councillor demands answers
-
EC man arrested for murdering intruder
-
Ngubane, Brown suspended Eskom ads in some newspapers - Mabuza
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.