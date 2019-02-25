Masutha: Bosasa’s Sondolo IT to continue services at SA courts

Minister Michael Masutha said Sondolo IT will continue to render its services on a month-to-month basis pending the appointment of a new service provider.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha said African Global Operations subsidiary Sondolo IT will continue to provide security services to South Africa's courts for now.

He said this is due to its failure to prepare a business case and the required tender documents in time for a new contract procurement process.

However, an audit and advisory firm will still be reviewing all security contracts awarded to the firm, formerly called Bosasa.

This follows explosive revelations at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry of bribery and corruption involving Bosasa managers and government officials

Masutha said Sondolo IT will continue to render its services on a month-to-month basis pending the appointment of a new service provider on a quotation basis.

In 2008, the company was formally contracted to provide support and maintenance of CCTV networks and access control systems for court buildings among other services.

This contract was concluded in 2015 but in September of the same year, an additional period of 36 months was awarded to the company.

At the same, an official from security management within the Correctional Services Department has been placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated in the irregular procurement of services on behalf of the Zondo Commission.

