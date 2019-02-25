Maluleka: 'I’m going to honour my Kaizer Chiefs contract'

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka says that he intends on honouring his contract at Naturena amidst rumors of him joining reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season.

Maluleka has been heavily linked with a move to Chloorkop when the season ends in May but says that he is looking to finish off his time with Chiefs when his contract expires in June of 2020.

"There will always be speculations about players moving but I am still contracted to Kaizer Chiefs until 2020 and I’m going to honour my contract till then. If anything does come through, I’ll see what happens but for now, I am a Kaizer Chiefs player."

"For me Kaizer Chiefs is the best club in Africa in terms of the management and everything else and not just the soccer out on the pitch. We have the quality and to move now it would be a matter of me starting from scratch again. For some it might be a good thing but for me I am still happy at Kaizer Chiefs at the moment."

Maluleka and his Chiefs teammates are currently sitting in sixth place on the Absa Premiership log and are still in a mathematical position to push for the league title by the end of the season.