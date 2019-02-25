Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments
The matter is in connection to comments made by the red beret leader back in 2014 and 2017 where he called on people to occupy land wherever they choose.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has made a brief appearance in the Newcastle Magistrate Court where he is accused of contravening the Riotous Assembly Act.
Malema is defending his remarks, saying that the calls are in line with the Freedom Charter.
He is set to be back in court in July.
EFF leadership came in support of our CIC @Julius_S_Malema— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 25, 2019
The court case has been postponed to the 8th of July 2019. #LandOccupation pic.twitter.com/KN16MmbUek
