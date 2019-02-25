Mabuza: 'Koko gave McKinsey, Trillian advantages on Eskom contracts'

Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza explained that by sending out the classified documents, former acting chief executive Matshela Koko gave McKinsey and Trillian an advantage.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has described how the power utility's former acting chief executive Matshela Koko paved the way for McKinsey and Trillian to secure multi-million rand contracts with the company.

Mabuza is expected to conclude his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday.

He says Koko sent confidential documents to a Gupta associate to inform him of business opportunities at Eskom.

Koko resigned last year after he was charged with sharing sensitive and classified documents, as well as accepting free flights to Dubai from the controversial family.

McKinsey was hired by Eskom in 2015 to assist with the power utility’s turnaround strategy at an estimated cost of R1 billion a year.

"These were classified documents that were now in the hands of an external party."

He says the consultancy firms were even advised on how to bid for contracts at Eskom.

"This is how they’ll quote, this is the budget they’ll be working towards and these are the prices they’ll be quoting within."

McKinsey has since paid back R1 billion to Eskom after admitting to failing to follow correct processes in doing business with the power utility.

Eskom is still in the process of getting back R600m from Trillian.

