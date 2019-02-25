Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEE

| CapeTalk host Africa Melane spoke to the Black Management Forum about the DA’s alternative approach to black economic empowerment.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) launched its manifesto at the weekend ahead of general elections set for 8 May.

In its manifesto, the party says it rejects the approach to Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) as carried out by the African National Congress government which "has only served to enrich a politically connected elite and to dampen economic growth, at the cost of job creation."

The DA says it will approach BEE by codifying specific metrics which will signify successful redress, and by introducing social protection measures which provide for all currently disadvantaged South Africans regardless of their, or their families' exposure to past injustice.

CapeTalk host Africa Melane spoke to the deputy president of the Black Management Forum, Tasneem Fredericks, about the DA’s alternative approach to BEE.

"If you look at the fundamental objective of the act, it is to advance the economic transformation and the economic participation of black people in the economy. Now the questions is: why has it failed and how do we fix it?"

Listen to the audio for more.

