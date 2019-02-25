Popular Topics
[LISTEN] ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'

| The ANC Women's League's Young Women's Desk says they believe the woman who has accused the party’s acting party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa of rape and has called on him to step down.

CAPE TOWN – The national convenor of the ANC Women's League's Young Women's Desk says they believe the woman who has accused the party’s acting party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa of rape and has called on him to step down.

When asked whether they believe that Kodwa raped the woman, Precious Banda said: “We believe what the woman is saying. We are going to stand with her. The court will make its determinations, but we’ll stand with her. When a woman makes a claim, we stand with her. We’re subjective and have taken a side.”

Banda says the ANC "must be do the honourable thing".

Listen to the audio for more.

