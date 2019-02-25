Lentegeur CPF wants pro-active policing to deal with gang violence

The murder of an 18-year-old in Bonteheuwel over the weekend has brought the number of people killed in gang violence in the area alone to 17 since the start of the year.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town communities say they are buckling under the grip of gang violence and have again called for urgent intervention.

The Lentegeur community policing forum says at least 25 violent deaths have been recorded across Mitchells Plain this month.

Chairperson of the Lentegeur community policing forum, Byron de Villiers, says that gang violence in the suburb is out of control.

"The current death toll is 25. That covers Mitchells Plain and Lentegeur precincts. It is just gangs wanting to take over. it is about turfs, drugs, taxi routes. Whatever you can think of, they find a reason to fight."

De Villiers says various areas, including Lentegeur and Woodlands, are hot spots.

He says police visibility needs to be increased in affected areas.

"The anti-gang unit is around and they’re doing an excellent job finding guns, ammo and gangsters. However, the community is of view that we need boots on the ground."

He adds there's a need for police to patrol the community pro-actively and not only react after a shooting has taken place.

Meanwhile, Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says their community is also crying out for urgent intervention from the police ministry as gang violence continues unabated.

