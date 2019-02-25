Koko shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta associates, inquiry told
Former executive Matshela Koko sent confidential documents to Gupta associates to show them what business opportunities existed at the state-owned entity, Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza told the Zondo Commission.
Mabuza is back on the stand at the inquiry and is expected to conclude his testimony on Monday.
Koko resigned from Eskom last year before he was due to appear in a disciplinary hearing.
He was charged with lying to Parliament about payments to McKinsey and Trillian, sharing sensitive Eskom details with Gupta associates and also accepting free flights to Dubai from the controversial family.
Mabuza told the inquiry about an email Koko sent in July 2015 to Gupta linked businessman Salim Essa with the subject “internal consulting directives”.
