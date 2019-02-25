Popular Topics
Knysna Councillor welcomes resignations of 8 committee members

The committee members had accused councillor Peter Myers of abusing his position in appointing of members of the municipal planning tribunal.

Picture: Knysnamunicipality/Facebook.com
Picture: Knysnamunicipality/Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Knysna councillor Peter Myers said it's with much relief that he's received a joint resignation letter from eight Ward 10 committee members.

This comes after Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell dismissed the committee's complaint against Myers.

He was accused of abusing his position as a councillor in the appointment of members of the municipal planning tribunal.

Myers says he will announce the process to elect a new committee as soon as he gets clarity from the Speaker.

“It’s such a relief that I am going to be able to put people in there that have the interest of the residents and Knysna at heart. We are now going to elect a new ward committee which will be taking up the issues of the residents in a proper manner.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

