Kagiso teen stabbed to death by peer

JOHANNESBURG - A teenager has been arrested for stabbing another teenager to death following an argument in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.

Police say the deceased died at the Leratong Hospital over the weekend.

It's understood the pair had an argument and one boy pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The police's Solomon Sibiya said: “The suspect stabbed the deceased once in the chest and we don’t know what the motive was. The suspect has been transferred to a youth rehabilitation facility.”