Jiba to be grilled on role in Selebi, Booysens cases

The advocate is set to be cross-examined after presenting her evidence in chief last week.

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s role in the Jackie Selebi and Johan Booysens cases will come under the spotlight at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Monday.

The advocate is set to be cross-examined after presenting her evidence in chief last week.

After facing difficult questions which exposed possible misconduct, Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi accused the inquiry of being unfair.

Advocate Jiba told the inquiry that she welcomes the process as being liberating and allowing her to speak openly about the National Prosecuting Authority.

But she might change her stance like Mrwebi did when the tough questions roll in during cross-examination.

Jiba will likely be asked how it came to be that she co-operated with former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli in the plot to derail the prosecution of former national Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi.

She’ll also have to explain on what grounds she authorised racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, considering that all the facts weren’t presented to her at the time.

The cross-examination is set down for one day.