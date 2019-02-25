Popular Topics
Jiba denies claims she prosecuted Johan Booysen for ulterior motives

Nomgcobo Jiba is being cross-examined at the Mokgoro inquiry which is sitting in Centurion on Monday.

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba at the Mokgoro inquiry on 21 February. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba at the Mokgoro inquiry on 21 February. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba says the claim that she authorised racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen as part of a plot to interfere in high-profile cases is extremely false.

Jiba is being cross-examined at the Mokgoro inquiry which is sitting in Centurion on Monday.

The advocate authorised racketeering charges against the former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal back in 2012.

Booysen alleges that Jiba was acting with an ulterior purpose.

Jiba was asked to address that allegation.

"I have explained during my evidence in chief, the nature of the evidence that was presented before me that led me into instituting a prosecution in terms of section 2, I can tell you right now and I can promise you, chairperson, that that narrative is extremely false."

The advocate says she does not know Booysen.

"Even if I did know him, I would never, from the oath of office that I have taken, make a decision to prosecute anybody because of any other reason except for the evidence that is convened in a particular police docket that is presented to me."

WATCH: Jiba cross-examined at Mokgoro Inquiry

Timeline

