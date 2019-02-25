Jiba denies claims she prosecuted Johan Booysen for ulterior motives
Nomgcobo Jiba is being cross-examined at the Mokgoro inquiry which is sitting in Centurion on Monday.
PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba says the claim that she authorised racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen as part of a plot to interfere in high-profile cases is extremely false.
Jiba is being cross-examined at the Mokgoro inquiry which is sitting in Centurion on Monday.
The advocate authorised racketeering charges against the former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal back in 2012.
Booysen alleges that Jiba was acting with an ulterior purpose.
Jiba was asked to address that allegation.
"I have explained during my evidence in chief, the nature of the evidence that was presented before me that led me into instituting a prosecution in terms of section 2, I can tell you right now and I can promise you, chairperson, that that narrative is extremely false."
The advocate says she does not know Booysen.
"Even if I did know him, I would never, from the oath of office that I have taken, make a decision to prosecute anybody because of any other reason except for the evidence that is convened in a particular police docket that is presented to me."
WATCH: Jiba cross-examined at Mokgoro Inquiry
Popular in Local
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments
-
Koko shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta associates, inquiry told
-
EC man arrested for murdering intruder
-
City of Tshwane terminates GladAfrica contract
-
ANC taking Kodwa rape allegations 'very seriously'
-
ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.