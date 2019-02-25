Janine van Wyk looking for improved Banyana performances in Cyprus Cup
Banyana will play Finland in their opening game of the Cyprus Cup on Wednesday and Van Wyk says they need to put in a good performance.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Women’s Football captain Janine van Wyk is hoping that her side will put in better performances at this year’s Cyprus Cup and better their sixth-place finish at last year’s tournament.
Banyana Banyana are in Cyprus for the seventh time which is as long as Van Wyk has also competed in the tournament too.
Coach Desiree Ellis’ side are stepping up preparations for their maiden appearance at this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in France and are also fresh from friendly internationals against Sweden and the Netherlands ladies last month in Cape Town.
“We want to set a mark for ourselves in the Cyprus Cup this time around, we don’t just only want to compete in the tournament, we want to go out and get a better position than we did last year when we came sixth overall.
“We are a team that everyone is currently speaking about now, and it is really amazing to know that international countries are recognising us for the football that we are playing and coming into this tournament is obviously preparation for us for the World Cup in France.”
