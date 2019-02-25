IPPs will not led to job losses in coal industry, says Radebe

The minister says coal-generated power is simply not sustainable.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has denied that job losses in the coal industry are caused by the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) programme.

Radebe on Sunday gave an update on how the initiative is faring.

"This, however, does not mean that we as South Africa shall not procure cleaner coal-fired technologies in the future. Coal is still part of the energy mix of South Africa and due to the abundance thereof, South Africa would be hard pressed should we abandon coal-fired generation."

