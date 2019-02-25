Gungubele: 'I wanted clarification from PIC board over Matjila backing'
Earlier this month, Gungubele resigned as chairman of the PIC board along with all the remaining board members.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele has raised concerns about the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board’s decision not to interrogate allegations against former CEO Dan Matjila.
He’s described his first few days as chairperson last year as "dramatic".
Gungubele says he wanted clarification from the board about why they had confidence in Matjila despite the allegations against him.
"My question was if he was advised to do the forensic investigation, how did you then reach a determination that you have got confidence in the CEO without having not got even the verification findings on the facts."
WATCH: PIC Inquiry resumes with Mondli Gungubele testimony
