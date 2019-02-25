[GALLERY] Oscars so pink: Celebs dress in unofficial theme
All shades of pink were featured by mostly women and one or two men as they made their way inside the venue for the hostless 91st Academy Awards.
JOHANNESBURG - While there was no official theme for Oscar attendees' outfits, somebody must have held a secret meeting somewhere or sent a chain text because one colour was certainly prominent on the red carpet.
Some were hits, others unfortunate misses. Peep the looks below.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 #Oscars 😍💕 pic.twitter.com/p2TNApMcS2— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 25, 2019
Angela Bassett at the 2019 #Oscars 💕 pic.twitter.com/XH9vv3jncE— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 24, 2019
Meagan Good and her husband DeVon Franklin at the 2019 #Oscars 💕 pic.twitter.com/hnPVRg8jx1— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 24, 2019
View this post on Instagram
When you go for pink, go with class #helenmirren in #schiaparelli #juliaroberts in #eliesaab #gemmachan in #maisonvalentino @juliaroberts @maisonvalentino @schiaparelli #oscars #academyawards #academyawards2019 #oscar2019 #movies #cinema #actress #actresses #fashion #style #pinkcolour #shockingpink
@MarieKondo :— Ginger Edwin (@GingerMEdwin) February 24, 2019
Your dress looks very pretty on you.#Oscars2019 #oscars pic.twitter.com/0qn7BGaTol
We are in love with #KaceyMusgraves dress!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iT8JhzJqAk— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) February 24, 2019
Can we talk about Julia Roberts dress and hair? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/INE98ATGiB— Walu Hernández (@GOALU_) February 25, 2019
One of E! host is wearing this dress tonight. It was bad seeing it once...#redcarpet #oscars pic.twitter.com/PXWI505Dyd— Claudia (@Popina25) February 24, 2019
