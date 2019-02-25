[GALLERY] Oscars so pink: Celebs dress in unofficial theme

All shades of pink were featured by mostly women and one or two men as they made their way inside the venue for the hostless 91st Academy Awards.

JOHANNESBURG - While there was no official theme for Oscar attendees' outfits, somebody must have held a secret meeting somewhere or sent a chain text because one colour was certainly prominent on the red carpet.

Some were hits, others unfortunate misses. Peep the looks below.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 #Oscars 😍💕 pic.twitter.com/p2TNApMcS2 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 25, 2019

Meagan Good and her husband DeVon Franklin at the 2019 #Oscars 💕 pic.twitter.com/hnPVRg8jx1 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 24, 2019

Can we talk about Julia Roberts dress and hair? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/INE98ATGiB — Walu Hernández (@GOALU_) February 25, 2019